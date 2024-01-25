From newly signed Dodger Shohei Ohtani, to Aaron Judge in New York, there's endless possibilities

The MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Reveal Airs next week, making fans wonder who graces the cover of the next game. From newly signed Dodger Shohei Ohtani, to Aaron Judge in New York, there's endless possibilities. However, we'll tell you everything you need to know to catch the broadcast live.

How To Watch MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Reveal

Our ‘24 cover athlete is coming. It’ll be a wild ride. Tune in on Twitch or YT. 10:00 AM PT on 1/30.https://t.co/ILRudtN82C#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/egh7ggk071 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 25, 2024

The MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Reveal take place on January 30th, at 10:00 AM PT, on the developers' YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, the official website for MLB The Show 24 goes live after the reveal. Overall, fans should take this as a sign of the next MLB game coming out soon.

What To Expect in the MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Reveal

Judging from last year's Cover Athlete Reveal, which turned out to be Miami Marlins second baseman and center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. However, the actual reveal itself did not provide a glimpse of gameplay. Additionally, the reveal did not show any screenshots or provide any new gameplay details.

Furthermore, it's not just MLB The Show 23. In fact, several titles before also used similar marketing methods. We don't expect San Diego Studios to make a sudden change this year. However, you never know.

That said, we expect to see much of the same this year. Overall, we likely expect to see a compilation of the athlete's career, along with clips of them training, or just playing ball. While not the most exciting video, that one minute and change typically hypes fans just enough. Last year, MLB The Show 23 released in March of 2023. Therefore, expect a similar release date time for this year's release.

When it comes to the actual cover athlete, we feel completely stumped. We do not see Ohtani, who made the cover just two years ago, making a return so suddenly. However, some other top candidates include players like Aaron Judge, Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Overall, we expect the decision to be based on both skill and popularity. One player might be good, but are they easily marketable to baseball's target audience?

We'll let the fans decide when the reveal airs on Tuesday.

