MLB trade rumors: Giants’ trade plan for Carlos Rodon, others as they approach deadline four games out of a playoff berth

The San Francisco Giants are in a weird position this trade season. They aren’t completely out of things, but they aren’t necessarily in the thick of things either. On Monday, their trade deadline plans were revealed.

MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand reported that the team is increasingly unlikely to part with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. Furthermore, a rival exec tells Feinsand the Giants may not sell off other pieces as well.

Entering play Monday night, the Giants are at .500 with a record of 51-51. They sit four games out of the National League Wild Card race.

Rodon, a two-time All-Star, has enjoyed a nice season in the Bay Area. He has pitched to a 9-6 record with an even 3.00 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 2022.

He previously spent time with the Chicago White Sox. In 2021, the southpaw Giants hurler had a record of 13-5 with a 2.27 ERA and a career-high 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings pitched.

The Giants have another two-time All-Star the team could potentially move off of in outfielder Joc Pederson. The 30-year-old outfielder signed a one-year deal with San Francisco following a World Series victory with the Atlanta Braves.

Pederson joined the Braves at last year’s deadline and was a vital piece to their run down the stretch. He also won a World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

While trades involving Pederson and Rodon seem less likely, both can offer acquiring teams a lot. Rodon provides a stable left-handed option in the middle of a team’s rotation, while Pederson brings vast postseason experience.

It remains to be seen if the Giants find a deal worthy enough to move their veteran options. They have less than 24 hours to make that choice, with Tuesday’s deadline being 6 PM EST.