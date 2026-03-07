The Baltimore Orioles are waiting anxiously to see the return of star infielder Jackson Holliday. Holliday got hurt during spring training, and he has been working to return to the club.

“Jackson Holliday is hitting off a tee. 40 swings today. Says hand feels good. Hit flips tomorrow. BP maybe in a week,” Orioles reporter Roch Kubatko posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Holliday is dealing with a hamate bone injury. He is one of Baltimore's top prospects. During the 2025 season, Holliday hit at a .242 batting average with 17 home runs. He collected 586 total at-bats.

The Orioles struggled in the 2025 season, and finished the year with a 75-87 record.

Jackson Holliday is ruled out for Orioles Opening Day

Holliday took major steps forward in his career during the 2025 season. He saw career-highs in virtually every statistical category, after playing limited time with the Orioles in 2024.

The young infielder is out for Baltimore's Opening Day game for 2026, due to his injury. He is hoping to start playing soon after that. Holliday is one of a core of team sluggers looking to post a lot of runs this coming season.

Baltimore made a big splash in free agency this offseason by signing Pete Alonso, who had been a fan-favorite with the New York Mets. Orioles fans are excited to see what Holliday and Alonso can do together with this offense.

Holliday is remaining optimistic after suffering this injury. He hopes to be back playing in April.

“I think it’s pretty straightforward. Talking to the training staff and the strength staff, it’s kind of the best surgery you can possibly have because it’s so quick and easy,” Holliday said, per MLB.com. “I’m hoping it doesn’t linger too long. I think it’s just kind of going off of how I feel. Obviously, don’t want to rush into anything at the beginning of the season and kind of press on something that doesn’t need to be pressed on. But that’s my goal.

“I mean, I’ve got nothing to do but try to get better as fast as I can.”

The Orioles continue to play spring training games on Saturday.