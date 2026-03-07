With New York Mets star Freddy Peralta getting the Opening Day nod, there is no denying that talks around a contract extension for the pitcher are around, despite not having pitched a regular season game. As the conversation around a contract extension with the Mets and Peralta will be ongoing, the star would give insight into the length of a potential deal he's looking for.

According to an interview with Jon Heyman, he would say that he would “like a contract extension for even or eight years.”

“Freddy Peralta tells [Jon Heyman] that he'd like a contract extension for ‘seven or eight' years as he approaches the final season of his current deal,” SNY Mets wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This comes after Peralta was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to New York, as the team is hoping for a huge turnaround this upcoming season, which would be helped by acquiring the ace. Peralta has even expressed how “comfortable” he's been with the team.

“I’m really comfortable here. I’m not going to lie. I’d love to be here. And I’d love to stay a long time,” Peralta said.

“Everything has been amazing,” Peralta continued. “Talking from the bottom to the top, the people in the front office, everyone — they’ve been very easy for me, easy to work with, and I’m just happy because I feel they have my back.”

There had been interest from the Mets' Freddy Peralta on an extension

While it remains to be seen when the Mets and Peralta will reach a deal, the talk about a deal has been in the realm of conversation ever since he was traded to New York. There was always interest from the pitcher's side, with previous reports like Sports Illustrated on Jan. 22 saying that “Peralta is open to signing a contract extension with the Mets.”

Though the last time Peralta spoke about it publicly, he shifted focus to getting used to his surroundings.

“I just got here. I think that I've got to… share time with my teammates, think about different ideas, learn about everybody, coaches, the organization in general, and then we can see,” Peralta said on Jan. 27, via SNY Mets.

At any rate, Peralta and New York prepare for the upcoming season, with the pitcher looking to show out and prove he's worth an extension.