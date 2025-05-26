As the 2025 MLB season approaches its midpoint, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves at a pivotal crossroads. Despite a roster brimming with both established stars and promising young talent, the D-backs’ ambitions to contend in a competitive National League West hinge on making tough decisions to optimize their roster for the stretch run. With the trade deadline looming, one player stands out as the most logical candidate to move, Pavin Smith.

The Case for Trading Pavin Smith

Pavin Smith, the 29-year-old first baseman and designated hitter, has been a steady contributor for Arizona, posting a robust .301/.411/.481 slash line with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs through 49 games in 2025. His left-handed bat and on-base skills have provided value, particularly as a platoon option at DH and first base. However, the Diamondbacks’ roster construction and evolving needs make Smith expendable for several reasons.

The acquisition of Josh Naylor from Cleveland has solidified first base, with Naylor in his final year of arbitration and projected to earn $12 million in 2025. Naylor, a left-handed hitter like Smith, is entrenched as the everyday starter, limiting Smith’s opportunities for regular playing time. Meanwhile, the D-backs have expressed a clear desire to add a right-handed power bat, either as a full-time DH or to complement their lefty-heavy lineup. This makes Smith’s skill set somewhat redundant, especially with the team’s budget constraints and a crowded roster that also includes promising young bats.

Arizona’s farm system is flush with outfield and infield prospects, several of whom are on the cusp of contributing at the big-league level. Tim Tawa and Kristian Robinson, for example, are both considered major-league ready or close to it, and could fill bench or platoon roles if Smith is moved. The presence of these prospects gives the Diamondbacks the flexibility to deal from a position of depth.

Smith’s value may never be higher. His strong first half, combined with his affordable contract and years of club control, makes him an attractive trade chip for teams seeking a left-handed bat who can get on base and play multiple positions.

The Trade Proposal

To address their need for a right-handed impact bat, the Diamondbacks should target Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward. Ward, coming off back-to-back seasons with 23 and 25 home runs, offers the power and versatility Arizona craves. He has excelled against left-handed pitching (.325/.377/.496 in 2024) while remaining above average against righties, making him an everyday option at DH or in the outfield.

Acquiring Ward would not only balance the lineup but also inject much-needed power, especially after losing Christian Walker and Joc Pederson to free agency. Ward’s presence would allow Arizona to optimize their lineup construction and better match up against opposing pitching.

Given Ward’s production and years of team control, the Angels would likely demand a package headlined by a major league-ready player and at least one high-upside prospect. Here’s a trade proposal that makes sense for both sides:

Arizona Diamondbacks receive:

Taylor Ward (OF/DH)

Los Angeles Angels receive:

Pavin Smith (1B/OF/DH)

Yilber Diaz (RHP, No. 4 D-backs prospect)

Kristian Robinson (OF, No. 38 MLB prospect)

This package gives the Angels a controllable, big-league-ready bat in Smith, who can slot in at first base or DH and help replace Ward’s production. Yilber Diaz, a 24-year-old right-hander with three-plus pitches and MLB experience, offers immediate rotation or bullpen depth. Kristian Robinson, a toolsy outfielder off to a strong start in Double-A with a 1.001 OPS, provides a high-upside lottery ticket who could develop into a middle-of-the-order force.

For Arizona, this deal solves their most pressing roster need without sacrificing their core or their top prospect, Jordan Lawlar. Ward’s right-handed power and defensive versatility fit perfectly with the D-backs’ current mix, while Smith’s departure clears a path for more at-bats for right-handed hitters and emerging prospects.

For the Angels, the return is both immediate and future-facing. Smith can step into the lineup right away, Diaz strengthens their pitching depth, and Robinson adds a high-ceiling outfielder to their system. With the Angels in a transitional phase, this trade accelerates their retooling efforts.

The Diamondbacks’ willingness to move a productive, homegrown player like Pavin Smith underscores the realities of contending in today’s MLB. Roster efficiency, lineup balance, and payroll management are all critical components of sustained success. By leveraging their depth to address a glaring need, Arizona positions itself as a legitimate threat in the National League while maintaining a strong farm system for the future.

As the 2025 trade deadline approaches, the Diamondbacks’ front office must act decisively. Trading Pavin Smith for a right-handed bat like Taylor Ward is the bold move that could propel Arizona from contender to true World Series threat.