The Arizona Diamondbacks and Torey Lovullo find themselves in a tough spot one month into the 2025 season. The Arizona batters are lighting up the scoreboard, but it isn't translating to wins. To make matters worse, closers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez are set for stints on the injured list alongside fellow reliever Kendall Graveman.

Martinez and Puk entered the season as closers for a Diamondbacks team looking to find their way back into the playoffs. Now, the team has both on the IL and are looking around for someone who can pick up their slack, according to USA Today writer Bob Nightengale.

The Diamondbacks' latest roster moves opens up spots on the roster that they need to fill. Bringing in more capable arms to inherit and maintain leads that their starters give them is crucial. Despite a good offensive year, Arizona is barely over .500, which leaves them treading water in a very competitive National League West division.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres are all having excellent seasons. As a result, the Diamondbacks have some ground to make up. Without capable relievers to close games in the ninth inning, doing so becomes much more difficult.

The Diamondbacks aren't afraid to make moves to bolster their roster, including luring Corbin Burnes to Arizona and away from the Baltimore Orioles in free agency. However, no team can predict injuries, and Arizona finds themselves with a gaping hole in their bullpen.

When it comes to their options, the Diamondbacks don't have very many. Luckily for them, there are some relievers whose names are making the rounds in trade talks. Miami Marlins reliever Anthony Bender and St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley could be targets for Arizona.

Unlike other fringe contenders, the Diamondbacks have enough assets to make any necessary move. Unfortunately for them, they may not have a choice if Puk or Martinez face delays in their recovery.