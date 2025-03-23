As the Arizona Diamondbacks near the conclusion of spring training, the biggest question hanging over the team isn’t about final roster cuts or bullpen depth — it’s about Corbin Burnes, and when exactly the club’s $210 million ace will make his debut. What seemed like a straightforward plan — Burnes pitching the second game of the season against the Cubs — has quickly turned into a mystery.

Following his start on Friday night, Burnes told reporters that he plans to pitch once more before the regular season begins. That comment sparked confusion, as there are no more Grapefruit League or exhibition games that align with his throwing schedule. If Burnes throws another tune-up on March 26, he would effectively be pushed out of the opening series entirely and likely make his season debut April 1 in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. That scenario appears increasingly possible.

Manager Torey Lovullo didn’t clarify much when asked about the situation on Saturday.

“Hang with me for another 24 hours and I’ll let you know the reasons why,” Lovullo told reporters when pressed about Burnes’ schedule. “It could potentially [mean another spring outing]. We haven’t had a chance to talk to everybody about where they’re slotting and what’s going on. So, I don’t want to go any further than that.”

Will Corbin Burnes make one final Spring Training start for the D-Backs?

When asked directly if Burnes would pitch against the Cubs at all, Lovullo admitted, “I can’t answer that for you right now.” While the ambiguity might frustrate fans, there may be a strategic explanation. Burnes is notoriously particular about his routines. Starting on six days’ rest — as he would if he pitched March 29, the second game of the season — may not align with his preferences. Another spring outing could allow him to line up for April 1 on a more normal schedule.

In a further clue to the rotation shuffle, Merrill Kelly was bumped up to start the D-Backs Saturday game against the Giants, likely positioning him to take the ball for the second game of the regular season. That would put the rotation as Zac Gallen, Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt, and Eduardo Rodriguez for the Cubs series — with Burnes slotting in after the off day on March 31. Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen are expected to finalize the roster and rotation decisions Saturday evening, with an announcement to follow by Sunday afternoon.

“What Mike likes to do is, once we leave Salt River and head to Chase [Field], he likes to have the team really dialed in,” Lovullo said. “Maybe one, max two conversations that need to be had over at Chase.” Until then, Burnes’ debut remains a guessing game. But if the clues hold up, fans might be seeing the star right-hander take the mound not at Chase Field, but under the lights at Yankee Stadium.