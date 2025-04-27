The Arizona Diamondbacks didn't come out with a win on Saturday, but they still had one of the most memorable moments of the season. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez mashed four home runs in an 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves in one of the best individual performances of the season.

Suarez finished the game with 5 RBIs in the game, but didn't get much help from the rest of the Arizona lineup in the loss. Still, he became just the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in one game, which is certainly something that he will remember forever.

Incredibly, this isn't the first four-homer game that Suarez has been apart of. Back in 2017, when Suarez was a member of the Cincinnati Reds, he was hitting cleanup when Scooter Gennett blasted four of them out of the park. Ever since then, Suarez has wanted to be a part of something like that and make it happen himself, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“At some point in the dugout, that came to my mind,” Suarez said. “I was there and that was awesome to see Scooter hit four homers for us in Cincinnati. I always think about how it's got to feel really good to hit four home runs in a game. And today, that dream came true.”

Suarez's big day is just the latest in what has been an excellent start to the season for him. He now has an MLB-high 10 homers for the season as the Diamondbacks battle for a playoff spot in the very crowded National League.

Arizona is still above the .500 mark at 14-13 after the loss, but they are still in fourth place in the loaded NL West. The San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres all only have 10 losses, so Arizona will need more great showings at the plate to keep pace.