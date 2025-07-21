The Arizona Diamondbacks have spent weeks teetering on the edge. Are they sellers, or could a surge make them buyers as the 2025 MLB trade deadline looms? The answer remains uncertain, but one thing is crystal clear, Eugenio Suarez is not going quietly. The veteran third baseman, fresh off a historic power surge, spoke candidly about the team’s mindset: “We want to make it a hard decision for them (the front office)…I think we have a chance.’’ Those words resonate deeply in a clubhouse hungry for October, and have sent shockwaves through Diamondbacks Nation and the broader baseball world.

Suarez's Electrifying Impact

Jun 7, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Hot streaks define trade discourse in July, and Suarez is the poster child. Over his last two games, he’s unloaded four home runs, including back-to-back multi-homer performances against the St. Louis Cardinals, a feat achieved by only a handful of third basemen in MLB history. Suarez's recent tear has catapulted his numbers to elite territory: a .257 average, 35 home runs, 85 RBIs, and a .929 OPS on the season. His 35 homers are already tied for the second-most by a third baseman through 100 team games, solidifying his place as one of baseball’s premier sluggers in 2025.

Arizona’s recent momentum, including a sweep of the Cardinals and a return to the .500 mark, has temporarily halted the growing chatter about a deadline selloff. Entering play on July 21, the Diamondbacks sit just outside the final NL Wild Card spot, hovering near postseason contention in a tightly packed National League.

Yet, team president and general manager Mike Hazen has been forthright about the franchise’s uncertain status: “We’re probably, right now, still buyer-seller,” Hazen explained, noting how injuries and inconsistency have put the club’s future in limbo. Hazen made it clear that winning will be the ultimate decider on whether Arizona retools for 2026 or pushes for October glory.

Suarez, 34, finds himself at the epicenter of deadline speculation. His expiring contract and status as an All-Star have fueled rumors, ranging from Yankees and Tigers interest to buzz about reunions with past teams. Yet, the slugger brushed aside distractions, pouring energy into the field and offering leadership in the clubhouse. His “truth bomb” reverberates, keep winning, and make it excruciating for the front office to justify a sale.

The timing of Suarez's awakening could not be better. Scouts and rival executives now view him as arguably the best rental slugger available, but with Arizona clawing back into contention, his value to the D-backs is rising daily.

What Would a Eugenio Suarez Trade Mean?

If the Diamondbacks do decide to sell, Suarez could become one of the most influential bats moved at the deadline. Comparable to the Kris Bryant sweepstakes in 2021, the return for Suarez, given the current seller’s market, would likely be significant, a package mimicking a high-upside prospect and a supplementary asset to match Arizona’s possible qualifying offer compensation in the 2026 MLB Draft. Teams like the Yankees, Tigers, and Mariners would gain not just a power bat but a clubhouse anchor and influencer who has produced in high-stakes moments.

But with Arizona on the rise, the calculus is shifting. Every Suárez home run, every series win, increases the odds that the Diamondbacks stand pat or even add minor reinforcements rather than trigger a fire sale.

Suarez's comments encapsulate the mood, this is a veteran-laden roster unwilling to punt on 2025. “We want to make it a hard decision,” he said, acknowledging the realities of baseball’s business but also championing belief. He’s backed those words with a seismic power surge, infectious energy, and a burning desire to win in Arizona, regardless of the whispers about his future.

The front office faces one of the season’s most challenging calls. Sell their hottest hitter for tomorrow’s promise, or let this improbable run play out? Suarez and his teammates insist they aren’t “dead men walking” this July. In fact, as the deadline nears, their reawakening might just force the Diamondbacks brass to bet on the present and keep the home run hero right where he is.

Suarez has dropped his truth bomb, lit the fire in his peers, and, at least for now, kept hope alive in the Arizona desert.

