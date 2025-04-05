Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks recently agreed to a $116.5 million contract extension. On Friday, however, the two-time All-Star suffered a strained left hamstring, according to ESPN. The Diamondbacks were able to defeat the Washington Nationals 6-4, but the Marte injury removed most of the enjoyment of the win.

Manager Torey Lovullo admitted that Marte is “most likely” going to be placed on the injured list, via ESPN.

Marte has dealt with injury trouble in the past. Specifically, he has battled a number of hamstring injuries. At the moment, Marte does not have an official injury timeline for a return. The Diamondbacks are obviously hoping the injury won't prove to be too serious.

When healthy, Marte is one of the better second baseman in baseball. The 31-year-old finished third in National League MVP voting and earned his second All-Star selection in 2024. He ultimately slashed .292/.372/.560/.932 across 136 games played. Marte added 36 home runs, 95 RBI, 23 doubles and seven stolen bases.

The Diamondbacks want to compete in 2025. They surely understand that winning the National League West will be an immense challenge given the presence of the Los Angeles Dodgers' super-team. Nevertheless, a Diamondbacks' NL Wild Card run is a realistic possibility.

The Diamondbacks will need Ketel Marte on the field in order to make a serious postseason run, though. He is one of the best players in the game.

Arizona will play Washington once again on Saturday. The D'Backs will attempt to move forward despite Marte's injury. Overall, the Diamondbacks are 5-3. However, that record is only good for fourth place in the NL West with the Dodgers, Padres and Giants currently featuring a combined total of only three defeats.

The NL West is a talented division to say the least. It goes without saying, but the Diamondbacks will need Ketel Marte to return as soon as possible.