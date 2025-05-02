The Arizona Diamondbacks are hitting the road for a three-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend. They got back on track earlier in the week by taking a series from the high-flying New York Mets. Now, they look to continue picking up wins against the Phillies. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says they may be getting Ketel Marte back from a hamstring injury for the big set as well.

“There's a really good chance [Ketel Marte] is going to be playing second base tonight." Torey Lovullo with the latest update on the #Dbacks star:@DBacks

“Ketel's just so excited and worked his butt off to get here and be a part of it. So when he speaks out that he's on his way to Philly, it's not very vague. We know the reason why he's here,” Lovullo said. “He's not going to go to Philly to see the Liberty Bell for crying out loud. He's come here to play some baseball. We'll get him in the clubhouse today, sit him down, and I know the guy who makes the lineups, there's a really good chance he's going to be second base [Friday] night.”

Marte suffered a hamstring injury on April 4 against the Washington Nationals. He hit a first-inning double and strained his hamstring while running the bases. Now, the MVP candidate is back, and the Diamondbacks should benefit from it.

Ketel Marte is back at the perfect time for the Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks took two of three games from the Yankees in early April and gave Marte an extension during the set. While they were 4-3, the vibes were high. Then Marte went out, and they went 10-10 in their next 20 games. Doing that without one of your best players is usually enough to stay afloat, but they have fallen to fourth in the NL West.

The Diamondbacks have used Tim Tawa as the primary second baseman since Marte went out. He is hitting .190 in 19 games, but does have five homers and ten RBIs. Marte's consistent bat and home-run power are a welcome sight to their lineup as the division slips away.

Last year, Marte had a career year at 30 years old. He posted career highs with 36 homers and 95 RBIs and finished third in MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor. The Diamondbacks invested in this core by bringing in Corbin Burnes this winter, but lost key offensive players in Joc Pederson and Christian Walker. Marte is a key piece in keeping their offense afloat.

The Diamondbacks and Phillies square off in the first of a three-game set on Friday night.