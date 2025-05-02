Juan Soto finally gave Citi Field fans what they’ve been waiting for. In the midst of scrutiny over his slow start at home, the Mets' $765 million man delivered a two-homer performance Thursday afternoon, even if it wasn’t enough to avoid a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Soto, who had yet to hit a home run at Citi Field since joining the Mets, launched a pair of solo shots to left-center — one in the sixth inning off Zac Gallen and another in the eighth off Kevin Ginkel. They marked his fourth and fifth long balls of the season and lifted his OPS from .752 to .822. It was the 24th multi-homer game of his career.

After the game, Soto dismissed the idea that he’d been under pressure to perform in front of the home crowd.

“What pressure? I don’t have any pressure,” Soto said bluntly. “These guys, [manager Carlos] Mendoza, they’ve made me feel comfortable out there. It’s just two homers that weren’t enough to get the win.”

While Mets fans might’ve expected Soto to light up the scoreboard from the jump, his early-season performance wasn't far off his career norms. Historically, Soto owns a .258 batting average in March and April. This season, he’s hitting .241 at home. Last year with the Yankees was an outlier, as he opened the season hitting .325.

Juan Soto hits his first Citi Field home run in loss to Diamondbacks

But even without gaudy power numbers, Soto had been making loud contact. According to Statcast, five of his first eight balls in play during the series against Arizona were hit 101 mph or harder. Ironically, both home runs Thursday had lower exit velocities than a first-inning groundout that left his bat at 110.1 mph.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wasn’t surprised to see the slugger break through.

“We knew he was close,” Mendoza said. “When he’s driving the ball to left-center, he becomes a dangerous hitter. He controls the strike zone so well — you knew it was just a matter of time.”

Soto’s big afternoon offered a glimpse of the offensive production Mets fans hope to see more consistently. Still, the team dropped the series to Arizona, marking just their third series loss of the season.

The Mets' offense outside of Soto was quiet. His solo shots accounted for both runs, and despite opportunities, New York couldn’t capitalize.

“Try not to expand, try to see the ball well,” Soto said about his mindset. “If I’ve got to take my walk, I’ll take my walk. I’m not in a rush to hit a homer.”

Soto and the Mets will now hit the road for a six-game trip beginning Friday in St. Louis, where the team hopes the slugger’s breakout performance is a sign of things to come.