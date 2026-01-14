Reaction to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ blockbuster acquisition of Nolan Arenado continues to shape early offseason discussion, as trade analysis across baseball media increasingly favors Arizona. Diamondbacks fans took immediate notice after comments from Matt Holliday added a sharp perspective to a deal that appears to signal diverging paths for two franchises.

The Diamondbacks completed the deal on Tuesday, obtaining Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals for just a portion of his remaining salary. The deal's structure has led to much speculation, especially as the Cardinals' efforts to recover become more obvious under new leadership.

Cardinal Territory, a partner of the Foul Territory Network focused on Cardinals coverage, shared a video clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring Holliday reacting to the trade. His assessment was direct and unequivocal.

“I think the Diamondbacks got a steal.”

Holliday expanded on that view by emphasizing the financial imbalance and the limited return St. Louis accepted in the deal. The Cardinals sent Arenado along with approximately $31 million in cash, receiving right-handed pitcher Jack Martinez, a recent draft pick who has yet to make his professional debut.

From Arizona’s perspective, the move addresses a clear need at third base while adding elite defensive stability and veteran leadership. Arenado arrives with two seasons remaining on his contract at a significantly reduced annual cost, minimizing risk for a Diamondbacks team operating firmly in a win-now window.

The move also reflects the Diamondbacks’ broader commitment to capitalizing on recent postseason momentum, signaling confidence that a veteran core can accelerate contention while younger contributors continue to develop within a roster built to compete immediately.

As Spring Training draws near, the analysis of the Diamondbacks' trade remains increasingly favorable to Arizona. The organization acquired an experienced veteran at a reduced cost, while St. Louis adopted a reset strategy that emphasizes payroll relief over imminent competitiveness.