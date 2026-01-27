Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado will compete in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but he will not represent Team USA. Instead, Arenado has committed to playing for Team Puerto Rico, marking a notable shift after previously suiting up for the United States in past tournaments. The decision comes less than two weeks after the Diamondbacks acquired Arenado in a blockbuster trade, adding another layer of intrigue to the start of his tenure in Arizona.

The choice by the veteran third baseman reflects both personal heritage and competitive opportunity. He is eligible to represent Puerto Rico through his mother’s background and brings elite defense, veteran leadership, and postseason experience to one of the tournament’s most consistent international contenders. Team Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina, a longtime friend and former teammate of Arenado during their years with the St. Louis Cardinals, was instrumental in recruiting him for the upcoming Classic.

Arizona views Arenado as a cornerstone addition, and his international participation further enhances the organization's reputation. The Diamondbacks are expected to have multiple players involved in the World Baseball Classic, increasing the franchise’s global exposure while balancing spring training preparation with national team commitments.

In an article written by MLB.com’s Brian Murphy and posted to the league’s official website, Murphy explained that despite Arenado’s previous time with Team USA, the Diamondbacks infielder will represent Puerto Rico in the upcoming tournament.

“Eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado will suit up for Team Puerto Rico in this year’s World Baseball Classic,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy also detailed Arenado’s background and prior international experience while explaining the eligibility behind the decision.

“Arenado, whose mother, Millie, is of Puerto Rican and Cuban ancestry, played for Team USA in the 2017 and 2023 Classics.”

Puerto Rico will open pool play in San Juan, providing a home setting that could amplify Arenado’s impact. The Diamondbacks are expected to monitor his workload but have voiced full support for his decision. As Arenado balances spring training with international competition, his presence adds star power to Puerto Rico’s roster while further elevating the Diamondbacks’ global profile.