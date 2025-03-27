The Arizona Diamondbacks made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by signing Corbin Burnes. But they were overshadowed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who added Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki after winning the World Series. After signing his big contract, Burnes spoke honestly about his division rival. The Diamondbacks ace told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that he likes having the Dodgers in the league but not in the NL West.

As a player that wants everyone in this game to make as much money as they can, you want teams like that,” Burnes said. “They go out and win. They make money, and then they turn around and they give it to their players. It’s always refreshing to see when you see an ownership group that wants to put the money they’re making back into the team.

The Diamondbacks ace continues, “The Dodgers obviously have done well the last couple of years and put the money back into the team and got a World Series. So, it’s good to see, I just wish they weren’t in our division.”

The Dodgers have won the National League West in 11 of the last 12 seasons, making the playoffs every year since 2013. The Diamondbacks will have to defy the odds to take the division from LA.

The Diamondbacks need a great season from Corbin Burnes

Last year, the Diamondbacks won 89 games and missed the playoffs. They lost tiebreakers to the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, who both finished with 89 wins as well. They had the best offense in baseball, averaging nearly 5.5 runs per game, but did not have great pitching. With Burnes in Arizona, their biggest need could be solved.

But there will always be the Dodgers looming over the Diamondbacks as a roadblock to winning the NL West. It is not the killer that having a great division rival used to be on teams because there are three Wild Card spots. The Diamondbacks have as good a chance as any to snag one of those spots in the NL.

The Dodgers have already won two games this season, beating the Cubs in both Tokyo Series matchups. Next up for Chicago on the schedule is the Diamondbacks with Corbin Burnes making his first Arizona start. If the Diamondbacks get off to a solid start, maybe they can challenge the Dodgers for the division title.

Burnes and the Snakes take on the Cubbies at 7:10 p.m. Pacific Time on Opening Day.