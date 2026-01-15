The Arizona Diamondbacks shook MLB Free Agency with the bold Nolan Arenado trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, and now a familiar name has started to rise back into the conversation. Paul Goldschmidt just finished the season with the New York Yankees, and his free-agent status has only made the rumors louder. He remains a Cardinals legend, yet his deepest roots still trace back to the Diamondbacks.

That history matters as the Diamondbacks' front office reshapes its lineup. It also adds intrigue as Arenado arrives in town. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Goldschmidt is still a potential fit despite the blockbuster deal.

Goldschmidt’s recent resume still carries weight for the Diamondbacks. With the Cardinals in 2022, he won the National League MVP, earned an All-MLB First Team selection, and made the All-Star Game. That season showed what he can still be when the stage is big. Time has slowed his power, but not his bat speed or approach. With the Yankees last season, he posted a .619 OPS against right-handed pitching. Against lefties, he surged to a .981 OPS. That split turns him into a matchup weapon.

Why the Diamondbacks reunion still makes sense

Article Continues Below

Before landing Nolan Arenado, the Diamondbacks wanted a right-handed first baseman or DH. Now they lean more left-handed and want to keep the DH flexible. Still, first base remains unsettled. Pavin Smith handles most of the work from the left side. Adrian Del Castillo also hits left-handed and could see time there. That leaves a clear need for a right-handed platoon option. Goldschmidt fits that role without blocking anyone for the Diamondbacks.

Other MLB Free Agency names sit on the board. Rhys Hoskins, Ty France, and Justin Turner offer right-handed pop. Nathaniel Lowe, Rowdy Tellez, and LaMonte Wade Jr. bring left-handed depth. Carlos Santana can switch. None bring Goldschmidt’s mix of production, trust, and history with the Diamondbacks.

Arenado raised the ceiling. Paul Goldschmidt could steady the floor. Under the stadium lights, that old duo might still have one more run. So is this Diamondbacks reunion the final piece?