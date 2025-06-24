The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago White Sox got a three-game series started on Monday, and the Diamondbacks are not holding back. Arizona is in a very winnable stretch of their schedule right now as they just finished up a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies, and they play the Miami Marlins next. The Diamondbacks are up big on the White Sox in Game 1, and back-to-back home runs from Ketel Marte and Pavin Smith are a big reason why.

The @Dbacks go back-to-back 💪 Ketel Marte homers and then Pavin Smith follows it up with his 2nd dinger of the game! pic.twitter.com/6mcaSsurJO — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't take the Diamondbacks long to take the lead in this one as they scored two runs in the top of the first inning, and they never looked back. By the time Ketel Marte launched his solo shot in the fourth inning, it was already 5-0. His homer made it 6-0, and Pavin Smith followed it up with one of his own to make it 7-0 Arizona.

After a strong start to the season, the Diamondbacks took a bit of a step back toward the end of May. They have fallen into fourth place in the loaded NL West, but they are still only eight games back of first place and just 4.5 games back of second place. Arizona is finding its groove again as it is 12-7 during the month of June. It looks like the team will pick up its 13th win of the month on Monday night barring an absolute disaster down the stretch against White Sox.

The Diamondbacks need to take advantage of these two series against the White Sox and Marlins as easy stretches like this don't come around very often. With how many talented teams are in the NL West, there won't be a lot of opportunities for Arizona to gain ground on the opposition. This is one, however, and finding a way to win five of the next six would be huge.

Arizona and Chicago will be back at it for Game 2 from Rate Field in the Windy City on Tuesday night at 6:40 CT before finishing the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10. The Diamondbacks will get a day off to travel back home to Arizona as they will open their series against the Marlins on Friday night.