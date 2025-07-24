Two-time Gold Glove winner Nick Ahmed announced his retirement Thursday. Ahmed, who is primarily known for his 10 seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, made the announcement on Sports Spectrum's Get in the Game podcast.

"With a lot of careful time, prayer, reflection, conversation with my wife Amanda, I'm officially retiring from playing baseball," Ahmed said on Sports Spectrum's Get in the Game podcast.

“With a lot of careful time, prayer, reflection, conversation with my wife Amanda, I'm officially retiring from playing baseball,” Ahmed said. “It was the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life for sure. To lay down the game and playing it, something that I've done since I was a little kid, my first love, it was something that I've enjoyed almost more than anything besides my faith and family and life.

“The game has given me so much and I have so much to be thankful for from it. But now it's time to move on, move on to the next chapter of life. Embrace that journey.”

Nick Ahmed's career with Diamondbacks, other teams

Following his 10 seasons in Arizona with the Diamondbacks — a team he played with from 2014-2023 — Ahmed spent time with the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants during the 2024 campaign. In 2025, Ahmed appeared in five games with the Texas Rangers before ultimately making the decision to walk away from the game.

The former Diamondbacks Gold Glove winner said “none of this would have been possible” without God.

“First and foremost, I have to thank God,” Ahmed said. “Without God, none of this would have been possible. From my health, from my ability, from all the people that He's placed in my life, definitely would have had nowhere near the career, if any at all, without God. So, I first have to thank God. Then my wife Amanda… To play this game with a family is very challenging and taxing, and I have the absolute most amazing wife at home supporting me, encouraging me, holding it down at home. Just raising our children extremely well.

“Through all the highs and lows that I've had, she was constant and always there. We started dating back in high school so she's known me for a very long time and been with me through all of it, so I have to thank her. So, Amanda, thank you very much.”

Ahmed proceeded to thank his children, parents, brothers, coaches, support staff, fans and the teams he played for as well. He made sure to mention the Diamondbacks when discussing the teams he played with.

“And then getting traded to Arizona (from the Atlanta Braves, who drafted Ahmed), them giving me a chance to get up to the big leagues. Then just putting their trust in me for a decade was extremely special.”

Ahmed's final message

Following his announcement on Sports Spectrum's podcast, Ahmed took to X, formerly Twitter, to send one final message in reference to his retirement decision.

“For as long as I can remember, all I ever wanted to do was play baseball. I got to live out my childhood dream and play for a very long time! After 15 professional seasons and over a decade in the big leagues I am officially hanging up my spikes and retiring from playing.”

It remains to be seen what Nick Ahmed's next chapter will be. The 35-year-old certainly earned time to rest, though, following a long big league career. It would not be surprising to see the Diamondbacks honor Ahmed at some point in the future following his retirement.