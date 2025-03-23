The Texas Rangers continued to shape their Opening Day roster this weekend, announcing the release of veteran shortstop Nick Ahmed. The decision comes as the team finalizes roster cuts ahead of the regular season and follows a wave of moves involving non-roster invitees who were informed they would not break camp with the big league club.

“Rangers transactions for Saturday:

-INF Nick Ahmed released

-RHP Hunter Strickland re-signed to minor league contract,” the team posted via RangersPR on X.

Ahmed, 34, was competing for a bench role with the defending World Series champions but ultimately fell short in a crowded infield picture. With Corey Seager firmly entrenched at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith providing depth, there was little room for a glove-first veteran like Ahmed on the Opening Day roster.

He now becomes a free agent and will likely seek another opportunity elsewhere — potentially with a club in need of veteran defensive help up the middle.

Rangers move on from more season veterans as Opening Day nears

Ahmed spent the first decade of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he earned a reputation as one of the game’s better defensive shortstops. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he was known more for his glove than his bat. However, his offense has sharply declined in recent years. Between 2022 and 2023, he posted a combined .216/.258/.332 slash line over 89 games.

Last season, Ahmed bounced around the National League West, suiting up for the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres. He played in 71 games total and slashed .229/.267/.295. While his bat remained below average, he continued to provide steady defense during key injury absences for teams like Los Angeles and San Diego.

Ahmed’s release was part of a broader roster trimming by Texas. According to MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said the organization informed eight non-roster veterans that they wouldn’t make the Opening Day roster. The list includes Ahmed, Adrian Houser, J.T. Chargois, Joe Barlow, David Buchanan, Tucker Barnhart, Chad Wallach, and Matt Festa. The club is reportedly allowing any of those players to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

As for Ahmed, he’ll now be on the lookout for a new home, possibly as a defensive stopgap if another team’s starting shortstop goes down early in the year. Despite the offensive limitations, his glove and experience could still be valuable in the right situation.

For now, the Rangers will roll into the season with a younger bench mix, keeping their roster flexible as they navigate injuries to key starters and continue evaluating their infield depth options.