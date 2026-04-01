Home run robberies are one of the best moments in baseball. The thrill of bringing back a home run is arguably a greater feeling than hitting one.

Athletics star outfielder Denzel Clarke is back, making awesome catches around the wall. On Wednesday, Clarke robbed Drake Baldwin of his third hit of the game and his first home run in left-center field.

HOME RUN ROBBERY! 😮 Denzel Clarke back doing Denzel Clarke things 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AAKfvOtU5b — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2026

Clarke is one of the best in the game when it comes to these robberies. He showcased his ability last season with multiple takeaways includuing an insane catch in Los Angeles against the Angels.

This robbery came after his teammate, Shae Langeliers, smashed his MLB-leading 5th home run of the early regular season. The Athletics only have one win to show for it, but this ballclub has a lot of talent, and many are expecting them to make a jump into playoff relevance again.

The A's lost to the Atlanta Braves 5-1, as Langeliers had the only run of the contest. The Athletics had a hard time getting to Chris Sale as he allowed just the one hit for the home run. Braves catcher Drake Baldwin drove in two runs in the second inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Langeliers' homer brought them within one, but then in the bottom of the 4th, Baldwin continued his hot day with a double to center, scoring two more runs. Matt Olson then singled to right to score Baldwin on the following at-bat. Baldwin is now hitting .333 on the season as this game continues on.

The A's are now 1-5 on the season and will head home to Sacramento for the first time this season for their opening series. They will host the Houston Astros before heading to New York to take on the Yankees.