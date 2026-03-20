The next expected labor dispute in MLB is likely to occur in December 2026. With the idea of a potential salary cap being implemented, it appears Brent Rooker, the Athletics' outfielder, doesn't believe it will fix much of anything for the league.

Rooker, who is 31 years old, is rather active on X, formerly known as Twitter. In one of his many posts, he criticized the idea of MLB creating a salary cap for every team, according to Tim Kurkjian of ESPN.

“The solution that people believe that a salary cap offers, when you dig deeper into the numbers, you dig deeper into the NFL system and the NBA system and other cap systems, the surface-level things that people think a cap will accomplish, it does not do a good job of that, and ends up being detrimental for not only the players, but for the league and competitive balance,” said Rooker.

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Once the 2026 campaign comes to an end, all of the attention will be on the labor dispute in December. It's currently unknown what will come to fruition. However, there is a belief that MLB could go into a lockout in 2027.

Until then, players and teams will simply play baseball. The Athletics have a rather exciting team this year, with Brent Rooker playing in the outfield for his seventh season in the majors. He proved to be a reliable asset last season, finishing with a .262 batting average and .335 OBP while recording 164 hits (career-high), 30 home runs, and 89 RBIs. It was the third consecutive year that Rooker hit at least 30 home runs.