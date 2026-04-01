Shea Langeliers is breaking out as one of the best catchers in MLB at present. Over the past few seasons, Langeliers is improving bit by bit, and it looks like he's taking his game to the next level for the Athletics to start the 2026 regular season. On Tuesday night, in a 5-2 win for the A's over the Atlanta Braves to mark their first victory of the new campaign, Langeliers hit another long ball, his fourth of the season in five games.

In so doing, Langeliers made all sorts of history for the Athletics. The 28-year-old catcher tied Jimmie Foxx (1932) for the most home runs any Athletics player has hit through the first five games of the season, as per Sarah Langs of MLB.com

Langeliers' history-setting ways did not end there. According to Langs, the Athletics catcher tied Charles Johnson (2000) for the second-most home runs any team's primary catcher has hit through the first five games of season, as he was one shy of the all-time mark set by Gabby Hartnett over a century ago (1925).

Langeliers has been on fire since the start of the 2026 season, and it helped that on Tuesday, he faced the team that drafted him (but gave up on him) in the Braves.

Shea Langeliers is a keeper for the Athletics

Langeliers' talent was apparent from day one, as he was drafted ninth overall back in 2019 for a reason. But the Braves gave him to the Athletics in a trade for Matt Olson, and Langeliers is coming into his own as one of the best-hitting backstops in the association.

The 28-year-old catcher, who's hit a total of 82 home runs over the past three seasons, won't be eligible for free agency until 2029, which means that he should be a keeper for the Athletics for the years to come.