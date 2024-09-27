The Oakland Athletics said goodbye to the city of Oakland and the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday. Former Athletics pitcher and current broadcaster Dallas Braden made sure to take home an extra-special memento from the Coliseum after the 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Braden had one of the most memorable moments ever at the Oakland Coliseum when he threw a perfect game on Mother's Day in 2010. After Athletics' final game at the Coliseum on Thursday, Braden went down to the field and once again had another emotional moment on the same mound where he threw his perfect game.

Braden is seen scooping up some dirt from the pitcher's mound and putting it into a small ziplock baggie. Braden the removes a bracelet from his wrist and places it directly on the rubber.

There may be no one who is more connected to the Athletics or who is more disappointed about the team's move than Braden. Braden grew up an Athletics fan in nearby Stockton, California, about an hour and a half from the Oakland Coliseum. He then spent his entire five-year Major League career in Oakland before becoming the team's TV color commentator since 2017.

Why the Oakland Athletics are moving

In a move that is almost universally-despised across baseball, the Athletics are leaving Oakland to move to Las Vegas. However, because their stadium in Las Vegas is not expected to be ready until 2028, the Athletics will spend the next three season in Sacramento at the home of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats.

Athletics owner John Fisher has been widely-scrutinized for his decision to move the club after years of failing to get a deal done to build a new stadium for the team in Oakland. Fisher has been notorious for his low payrolls and cost cutting, and this move is just what many believe to be the latest example of him prioritizing his bottom line over anything else.

Since the move was announced, Athletics fans have participated in a variety of protests to try and show their support for the team and to convince Fisher to keep the team in Oakland. These have included “sell the team” chants at games, massive tailgates outside the Oakland Coliseum instead of purchasing tickets and an independently organized “fans fest.”

The Athletics' time in Oakland is done. At least Braden was able to get one last keepsake from the Coliseum.