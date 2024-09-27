The Oakland Athletics are no more. One of baseball's classic franchises officially bid the city and Coliseum farewell following Thursday's 3-2 win versus the Texas Rangers. The perpetual anger and heartbreak that fans have been feeling since John Fisher opted to leave Oakland behind was momentarily displaced, or at least overshadowed, by the desire to soak up every fleeting moment in the 58-year-old stadium.

Manager Mark Kotsay will be traveling with the A's in 2025, unlike many Oakland residents who will probably be deterred from making the drive to Sacramento's Sutter Health Park, but he is still showing his heartfelt appreciation to the community.

“To the staff who dedicated their lives to the Oakland A's, especially those who aren't coming with us, I am forever grateful and will never forget you,” Kotsay said to the crowd after the bittersweet victory, via Bally Sports Southwest. “And to all of you, on behalf of my staff, myself, this team, all the past players and coaches, everyone who's worn the green and gold, there are no better fans than you guys. Thank you all for loving the game of baseball. Thank you for your lifelong support of the Oakland A's.”

The Athletics left everything on the field in 2024

The skipper also made sure to publicly credit his club, which has actually exceeded expectations in 2024 despite the impending move and all the outside chatter surrounding it. The Athletics (69-90) have a chance to win more than 20 games than they did last season, providing the city with some solace and hope before they transition to their new and likely temporary home in 2025.

Mark Kotsay played in Oakland for four seasons and has been the team's manager since 2022. His affinity for the Oakland Coliseum runs deep. He knows the misery that this departure is leaving in its wake and can only do his best to make sure that the fans are recognized for their loyalty and passion.

They have put up with a lot over the years, but many continued to embrace the Athletics as a key part of the city's identity even when attendance rates indicated otherwise. The city has experienced four World Series celebrations and countless other memories for more than half a century. Saying goodbye is understandably painful.

That feeling clearly extends to Kotsay and the ballclub as well, though. All they can do now is use this disappointing change of circumstances as fuel for the future.