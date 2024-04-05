The Oakland Athletics have been the talk of the town in the MLB, as the franchise is eventually going to move to Las Vegas. But before that happens, the club will be playing Sacramento for two or three seasons. Now, former manager, Bob Melvin, breaks his silence on what's going on in Oakland.

Melvin, who is now the manager of the San Francisco Giants, expressed his opinion on the Athletics playing in Sacramento rather than finishing its tenure in Oakland. From the sounds of it, he doesn't like it one bit, according to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle.

“Bob Melvin on A's move to Sac: ‘It's sad. It's too bad. You'd like them to finish up at the Coliseum.'”

Melvin goes on to claim he loved the Coliseum, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. Although that may be the case, it's a bit of a tricky situation in Oakland right now.

“Bob Melvin said he was sad to see yesterday's A's news: ‘I really enjoyed the Coliseum. You'd like to see them finish being in the Coliseum.'”

The baseball world isn't happy with the Athletics owner, John Fisher, for the most part. The Coliseum is in rough shape as it's essentially been ignored for years. On top of that, attendance has been dreadful for years. Mainly due to the fact the A's can't seem to put together a competitive team.

Fans aren't attending games because the team stinks and they're mad with the team owner. Meanwhile, the team owner has to find a way to generate ticket sales. Moving to Sacramento for a few years should improve the attendance rate for the club before moving to Las Vegas full time.

What led to the Athletics' demise

The Athletics have been a struggling franchise for several years now. They've found success periodically but it's never been enough to make a serious playoff run. For the most part, the roster has been lacking talent and the franchise has done little to improve upon it.

That was was the main reason why fans stopped attending games. It was essentially a strike against team owner John Fisher. The Athletics' owner has refused to pay up more money to improve the roster but turned around and is moving the team to Las Vegas.

It's been a hot mess in Oakland for a while now and it's not getting any better. The conditions the Coliseum are in are not great. Additionally, fans are upset with the fact the Athletics have basically become a farm system for the other 29 teams in the league.

Moving to Sacramento and then Las Vegas will likely help ticket sales, as the fans in Oakland are completely fed up. So much so, that Athletics fans have coordinated specific dates to flood the ballpark or the parking lot just to prove they're not the problem.

It's all going to end with the Athletics in Las Vegas and a ton of people upset in Oakland. On a positive note, the A's moving to Vegas could be enough to attract star names. That would certainly be something new for this franchise.