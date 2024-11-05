In an offseason of change for the Athletics, at least one part of the organization will be staying the same. A's general manager David Forst has made the decision to keep one of his best players and one of the most underrated players in all of baseball.

Forst will not be trading designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“We’re going to keep [Rooker],” Forst said.

This is great news for the A's, who will now be able to build their lineup around an elite bat. Rooker has three more years of control on a relatively team-friendly deal.

There were some rumors about the A's considering trades for Rooker during the season, but he ended up remaining with the team.

As the team heads to Sacramento for at least the next three seasons before their eventual move to Las Vegas, the organization will be in a state of flux. But, knowing that they will have a player of Rooker's ability around, at least for now, is a great sign.

Brent Rooker's 2024 season with the Athletics

Despite often being overlooked because he plays for the A's, Rooker showed during the 2024 season that he is one of the absolute best hitters in the world. In 145 games, Rooker slashed .293/.365/.562 while hitting 39 home runs and driving in 112 runs.

Rooker's 112 RBI were tied for the fourth-best in all of baseball, his 39 home runs were tied for fifth and his .562 slugging percentage was good for sixth-best.

An All-Star in 2023, Rooker has been able to put together two elite offensive seasons and would have been a prime candidate to be traded ahead of his age-30 season. Rooker would have been a perfect fit for any contending team looking for corner outfield or designated hitter production. Teams like the New York Yankees, Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres would all have been great potential opportunities for Rooker.

However, because he is staying with the A's, they will be that much closer to being able to compete. Along with Rooker, the A's have a few young, interesting pieces who could take the next step, like 24-year-old outfielder Lawrence Butler, 26-year-old catcher Shea Langeliers and 26-year-old flamethrowing closer Mason Miller.

With Rooker leading the way, maybe the new-look A's in Sacramento will have a chance to shock the world and compete for a postseason berth during the 2025 season.