The Oaklamento Athletics may be spiraling in the standings, but Mason Miller is still delivering fireworks — and now, he’s delivering history. The 26-year-old flamethrower lit up the radar gun with a 104.1 mph fastball Thursday night, tying the fastest pitch of his MLB career and the hardest thrown by any pitcher in the league this season.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the pitch is also the fastest ever recorded at Houston’s Daikin Park since Statcast began tracking in 2008. Miller blew it by Astros rookie Cam Smith to slam the door shut on a 5-2 A’s victory — and notch his 20th save of the season.

It’s the kind of performance that will make any contender salivate. And with the trade deadline looming, Miller’s name continues to generate serious buzz — even if Oaklamento hasn’t been eager to talk shop. The right-hander still has four years of team control remaining after 2025, meaning any deal would come with a steep price tag.

Will the A's trade Mason Miller at the deadline?

Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, that asking price might not be as untouchable as it once seemed. “Sources briefed on the team’s plans” have indicated the A’s could become more receptive to offers as July 31 approaches. Teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, Mariners, Padres, and Phillies are all reportedly keeping tabs.

The reason? Miller isn’t just throwing smoke — he’s backing it up with elite-level metrics. Despite his 4.00 ERA, Miller ranks in the 98th percentile or better in whiff rate, chase rate, strikeout rate, and expected batting average allowed. His slider has held hitters to a measly .117 average. Translation: when he’s on, he’s untouchable.

The A’s don’t have to trade him, but they know what they’ve got — a potential trade chip that could fetch one of the biggest returns in this year’s market. And with the franchise stuck in another rebuild and planning a move to Las Vegas, the front office might see this as the right time to sell high.

Meanwhile, Thursday night’s win gave the A’s a much-needed boost. Luis Severino struck out eight over seven innings, Luis Urías launched his eighth homer of the year, and top prospect Nick Kurtz went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Oaklamento snapped a four-game losing streak and spoiled Houston’s momentum, ending the Astros’ own four-game win streak.

Also worth noting: Carlos Cortes made his big league debut and made it count, going 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a run scored. Not a bad first impression.

As the deadline approaches, Miller's value — and velocity — continue to climb. Whether the A’s decide to cash in remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Mason Miller’s fastball is appointment viewing.