Manager Mark Kotsay and the Oakland Athletics are currently gearing up for a 2024 MLB season in which they will try to break their recent stretch of mediocrity and burst onto the MLB postseason scene. Kotsay took over as manager for the Athletics in December of 2021 but has been unable to garner much momentum for the franchise, as the team continues to struggle with dwindling attendance as well as subpar play on the field.

As the team puts the finishing touches on their preparation for the upcoming season, they're still evidently looking for ways to add to their roster for 2024, as it was recently announced that the Athletics had signed a talented infielder who's enjoyed stints with both the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

“Free-agent infielder J.D. Davis and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal,” reported MLB insider Robert Murray of Fansided on his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Following Murray's initial report, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic swooped in with a bit more additional context.

“Free agent J.D. Davis in agreement with A’s on one-year, $2.5M contract with $1M in incentives. Will play third base,” reported Rosenthal on X.

As previously mentioned, Davis, who is 30 years old, has previously enjoyed stints with both the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets, in addition to the Houston Astros, the franchise that drafted him back in 2014 in the third round.