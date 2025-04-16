April 15 was Jackie Robinson Day across MLB. The league honored the former Brooklyn Dodgers star in many ways, most notably by wearing his No. 42 jersey for every player in the league. It was a special day all around, and Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom even made some unique history in the process.

The Athletics got the 12-3 win on the road against the Chicago White Sox. In the game, Soderstrom went 3-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI and a pair of runs scored. Those home runs gave Soderstrom eight on the season, and he now has three multi-home run games already, which made MLB history, per OPTAstats.

‘He's the first player in MLB history to have 3 in a season before the midway point of April.'

Soderstrom is also the fifth player in MLB history with three multihomer games in his team’s first 17 games, joining a list that includes Teoscar Hernandez, Carlos Delgado, Reggie Jackson and Ken Keltner, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

Here's another feat Soderstrom accomplished in the Athletics' win: ‘He is the first player in AL/NL history age 23 or younger with three multihomer games in his team’s first 17 games of a season.'

Only Reggie Jackson accomplished that feat in general regardless of age in Athletics history, and he did so in 1974.

After the win, Soderstrom opened up on his hot start to the season, per Gallegos.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Soderstrom said. “Growing up as a kid, I’d be pretty proud of myself right now. I’m just glad to be in this position. I’m super grateful for this opportunity, and I’m just trying to have a good time and take it day by day.”

So, the Athletics youngster made tons of MLB history with his latest offensive barrage. On the year, he is batting .328 with eight home runs, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored and a .734 slugging percentage in just 17 games. In 2024, Soderstrom played in 61 games but hit .233 with only nine home runs and 26 RBI, so he has nearly eclipsed those numbers in less than one month.

Soderstrom will look to continue his hot start when the Athletics face the White Sox in the second game of a three-game set.