The Los Angeles Dodgers are reigning World Series champions, signed young phenom Roki Sasaki in the offseason and have the most talented team in baseball. But the Athletics, a team that won 69 games last year and doesn't even have a home city attached to their name, are a tougher ticket in 2025.

On its face, the thought is absurd. Then you remember that the Athletics are playing 2025 at the 14,000-seat Suter Health Park in Sacramento, which will be their home until their stadium in Las Vegas is ready. The minuscule capacity compared to other MLB ballparks and novelty of having an MLB team in town for the first time have made Athletics tickets the priciest in baseball.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale posted a breakdown via X of every team's median ticket prices and the Athletics come in first at $181 each. The Dodgers were second ($177) and the Tampa Bay Rays placed third ($146).

Similar to the Athletics, Tampa will play its home games in a Minor League park, the 11,026-seat George M. Steinbrenner Field, home of Yankees affiliate Tampa Tarpons and the Yankees' spring training home. Their regular stadium, Tropicana Field, is being repaired after sustaining damage during Hurricane Milton.

The Athletics bring some intriguing pieces to Sacramento in 2025

Remarkably, the Athletics' 69 wins last year represented a 19-game improvement from their 2023 record. Part of the reason was the career year that Brent Rooker had.

The 29-year-old hit .293 last year with 39 home runs and 112 RBI. A Silver Slugger winner, Rooker also posted a 165 OPS+ and a 5.1 fWAR. The Athletics signed him to a five-year, $60 million extension with an option for a sixth year in January.

Last year, Rooker was a full-time designated hitter, but he's been playing the outfield in spring training, now that a forearm injury is no longer slowing him down.

The A's further bolstered their roster over the winter by signing former New York Yankees and Mets pitcher Luis Severino. The team announced he will be their Opening Day starter.

“This was the perfect guy for us to come in and lead the staff,” general manager David Forst said, via Martín Gallegos of MLB.com. “Use what he learned pitching in very big markets to take the mound Opening Day in Sacramento.”

The Athletics will open the regular season on March 27 in Seattle against the Mariners. They'll play their Sacramento home opener on March 31 against the Chicago Cubs.