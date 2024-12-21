The baseball world is mourning the passing of legendary outfielder and masterful showman Rickey Henderson, who died at the age of 65 after battling pneumonia. His electric playing style, which is best characterized by an MLB-best 1,406 career stolen bases, captivated generations of fans and athletes. And his undeniable passion for the game will hopefully continue to resonate with people for the years to come.

Henderson's enduring impact is difficult to condense into a few sentences, but those who knew him are taking this time to pay respect to his legacy as a Hall of Fame ballplayer and larger-than-life human being.

Former players share what Rickey Henderson meant to them

“Rickey Henderson was a dream to hit behind as teammate and a nightmare for a catcher as an opponent,” beloved New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza posted on X after learning of the news. “He was one of the most generous, hysterical and gracious human beings..He will be sorely missed..Prayers for his soul and family.”

“The Man of Steal” was more than just an exceptional talent, though. He also served as a mentor on occasion, helping out younger players on the team he is most synonymous with, the Oakland Athletics (also a coach for Mets).

“I’m heartbroken at the news about the legend Rickey Henderson,” 2017 World Series champion and 2012 Gold Glover Josh Reddick said. “To be able to be taught by someone I idolized as a kid, it meant so much that he took time to teach so many of us.”

Although the preeminent lead-off hitter and baserunner is most remembered as a fierce and proud competitor, his commitment to family must also be properly acknowledged in the wake of his death.

“Rickey Henderson was more than just one of the greatest baseball players of all-time,” former relief pitcher John Rocker posted. “He was a loving father. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”

Henderson racked up the accolades

Henderson checked off a multitude of milestones during his 25-year MLB career, flaming a clear path to Cooperstown. He notched 3,055 hits, 297 home runs, 1,115 RBIs and a sensational .401 on-base percentage. In addition to being the ultimate speed demon (468 more stolen bags than anyone else and exceeded 100 in a season three times), No. 24 is the all-time record holder for most runs scored with 2,295. No one has epitomized what it means to be a lead-off hitter more than Henderson.

His supreme table-setting prowess helped garner him significant and consistent recognition from voters and his peers. He earned American League MVP honors in 1990, won a World Series title with both the Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays, collected three Silver Slugging crowns, seized a Gold Glove and was named to 10 MLB All-Star teams. Henderson enjoyed a full big-league run that saw him play for nine different clubs.

But his life was too short. Rest In Peace, Rickey. Thoughts and prayers are with his family.