The Atlanta Braves are going through plenty of changes as an organization, seeing Walt Weiss replace Brian Snitker as manager. As they prepare to refine their roster for 2026, Atlanta has made a crucial pitching decision.

The Braves have declined Pierce Johnson's $7 million contract option, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Johnson appeared in 65 games for Atlanta in 2025.

During that time, the right-hander put up a 3.05 ERA and a 59/19 K/BB ratio. Most teams would want a guy with those numbers in their bullpen. But Johnson's $7 million price tag was too rich for Atlanta at this time. Barring a new contract with the Braves, he'll end his three years with the team holding a 2.91 ERA and 158/49 K/BB ratio over 147 appearances.

Article Continues Below

Based on his 2025 performance and overall veteran status, Johnson shouldn't have much trouble finding a home on the free agent market. The biggest question remaining is which direction do the Braves take their bullpen?

Closer Raisel Iglesias is set to be a free agent. They have players like Joe Jimenez and Aaron Bummer capable of the job, but Iglesias had 29 of the team's 34 saves in 2025. Outside of just the ninth inning, Atlanta's bullpen ranked 19th overall with a 4.19 ERA.

Johnson obviously wasn't going to fix all of those problems on his own. Perhaps Atlanta will try to make another run at him for a reduced rate. But Johnson is now free to pursue opportunities outside of the Braves. His departure would add another hole to a bullpen already losing its closer.