The Atlanta Braves made headlines across Major League Baseball as Walt Weiss officially took over managerial duties, succeeding longtime manager Brian Snitker. This transition marks a rare moment of mutual admiration and continuity within an MLB organization. The move represents a seamless blend of respect, loyalty, and a shared vision for the Braves next era of baseball.

Early in his tenure as the new Braves manager, Weiss made sure fans understood the move wasn’t about replacing Snitker’s legacy but honoring it. He reflected on how eight years alongside the veteran skipper shaped his own approach to leadership and team culture. The moment quickly spread across social media, symbolizing the respect woven into the Braves’ identity.

Snitker’s story only deepens that respect. Having spent nearly five decades within the Atlanta organization, he worked his way up through every level — from player to minor league coach, to manager, and eventually leading the major league club. His journey, stretching from 1977 to his transition into an advisory role in 2026, represents a lifetime of dedication that helped define the franchise’s modern era.

The MLB Network took to its official X account (formerly known as Twitter), posting a video of Weiss reflecting on his years beside Snitker. The heartfelt message quickly gained traction among fans and players, setting a tone of respect and unity within the clubhouse. In the clip, Weiss shared his genuine admiration for his former manager and mentor.

“I loved these last 8 years working for Snit. I would've happily done it for another 10 years if Snit went another 10 years…”

Walt Weiss shows his appreciation for Brian Snitker after working underneath him as the team's bench coach for the last 8 seasons: "I loved these last 8 years working for Snit. I would've happily done it for another 10 years if Snit went another 10 years…" https://t.co/a1N3kxj0G1 pic.twitter.com/F1k5p3wdeh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 4, 2025

That single statement, shared during Weiss’s introduction as the club’s new manager, captured the bond that has shaped the franchise’s modern success. Under Snitker’s guidance, the Braves secured six straight division titles and a World Series championship in 2021. Now, after serving as bench coach from 2018 to 2025, Weiss steps into the role with both the responsibility and opportunity to continue that winning tradition.

The front office views this transition not as a rebuilding phase but as an evolution. Weiss’s appointment ensures the team continues operating with the same integrity that made Atlanta a model organization. The story isn’t just about change — it’s about continuation, respect, and the belief that loyalty remains the foundation of lasting success.