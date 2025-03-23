The Atlanta Braves are entering the 2025 campaign as one of the top teams in the MLB once again, and even with Opening Day right around the corner, the front office is still looking for ways to improve their squad. That once again led to them reuniting with a familiar face, as veteran relief pitcher Jesse Chavez is back with the Braves.

Chavez has spent the vast majority of the past four seasons with Atlanta, as he spent time with Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels in 2022 before finding his way back to the Braves. After latching on with the Texas Rangers, only to get released ahead of the start of the season, Chavez has once again returned to Atlanta, signing a minor league deal with them on Sunday morning.

“The inevitable has happened: Braves signed Jesse Chavez to a minor league deal, after the 41-year-old was released by the Texas Rangers a couple of days ago,” David O'Brien of The Athletic reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Braves turn to Jesse Chavez once again in search of bullpen help

Chavez has bounced around the MLB since 2008, and this will now be his fifth separate stint with the Braves. Even at the age of 41, Chavez can still be a valuable contributor in the bullpen, as he took the mound in 46 games for Atlanta in 2024, posting a 3.13 earned run average while racking up 55 strikeouts over 63.1 innings pitched. Chavez previously won a World Series with the Braves in 2021 as a key piece of their bullpen.

There's no guarantee Chavez will find his way to the majors right now, as he's only been signed to a minor league deal, but he's proven he can still pitch, and stashing him in the minors early in the season gives the team a nice layer of insurance should someone get injured or struggle. So with that in mind, this could end up being a shrewd under-the-radar move for Atlanta.