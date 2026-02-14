The Atlanta Braves enter Spring Training with clarity at the top of their rotation, but general manager Alex Anthopoulos offered something more Saturday—a long-term vision for Chris Sale. The veteran executive made it clear he hopes Sale remains a fixture in Atlanta beyond 2026.

Sale, the 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner, enters the final guaranteed year of his contract. After posting a 2.46 ERA across 50 appearances over the past two seasons, he has reestablished himself as one of baseball’s premier arms. The Braves view that resurgence as more than a short-term lift.

In a feature published to the league's official website by MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Anthopoulos spoke candidly about the southpaws' future with the organization, emphasizing both his performance and leadership.

“I’m hoping Chris Sale is here as long as he wants to go and that would be our goal,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s one of my favorite players I've had as a GM. I'm grateful I've had a chance to be part of his career and be a part of a team that has had him. Those guys are so hard to find and the value beyond what they do on the field is just immense. So, the hope is that he plays as long as he wants to, and it's going to be with the Braves.”

The comments from the Braves general manager carry added significance given the December 2023 trade that brought Sale to Atlanta from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Vaughn Grissom and cash considerations. Since then, the left-hander has rewarded the organization with elite production and veteran leadership.

Despite missing two months in 2025 with a fractured rib suffered on a diving play vs. the New York Mets, Sale returned strong and later made a relief appearance to allow Charlie Morton a final regular-season start.

With a potential contract extension now a legitimate discussion point, the message from Atlanta’s front office is unmistakable. The Braves want Sale anchoring their rotation for as long as he chooses to pitch.