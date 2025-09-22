One day after the Detroit Tigers released him, the Atlanta Braves have signed veteran right-handed picture Charlie Morton to a Major League contract.

Morton has spent part of five seasons with the Braves, including his first in 2008.

With less than a week left in the regular season and Atlanta miles from playoff contention, it is unclear whether Morton will pitch this season. But as Mark Bowman of MLB.com pointed out, this will give the 41-year-old a chance to retire with the club that drafted him in 2002.

“Regardless of whether Morton pitches this final week, this return creates a chance to retire with the Braves, who drafted the 41-year-old pitcher in 2002 and won the 2021 World Series with his help,” he wrote via X.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said himself that he doesn't know if Morton will get into a game before next Sunday.

“We don't really have a plan,” Snitker said, per the AP. “We got him back. I don't know what that plan would be. I talked to him Saturday afternoon before batting practice [in Detroit]. It wasn't even on the radar.”

Article Continues Below

While Morton may or may not pitch for the Braves, he will be on the active roster. The Braves optioned right-handed pitcher Jhancarlos Lara to Triple-A Gwinnett as a corresponding move.

Morton has had a rough go of it this season, splitting time with the Tigers and Baltimore Orioles. In 32 appearances, including 26 starts, he is 9-11 with a 5.89 ERA, having allowed a league-high 92 earned runs.

The veteran also stayed mum about his future, but Morton has at least been contemplating retirement since at least 2018.

“It could be this year, next year, but I’m not going to keep playing for a long time,” he said at the time, per MLB Trade Rumors. “I can promise you that. I’m not going to keep playing four, five, six, seven more years.”

The Braves begin a three-game home series with the Washington Nationals on Monday night.