The Atlanta Braves enter the 2026 season facing one of the sport’s most significant rule changes as MLB introduces the Automatic Ball Strike challenge system. Braves pitcher Chris Sale has made it clear he wants no part of it.

The 36-year-old left-hander addressed the new system during Spring Training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, delivering a firm and unmistakable stance. He said he will not use the challenge system at any point.

Under the new rule, pitchers, catchers, and batters can tap their heads within two seconds of a call to initiate a review. Each team receives two challenges per game, with an additional challenge available in extra innings. The rule aims to preserve the human element of umpiring while adding a layer of technology to correct clear mistakes.

During a Friday interview with Fox 5 Atlanta's Justin Felder, Sale explained his reasoning. As debate over the ABS challenge system intensifies across baseball, Felder shared a video of the pitcher’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Thought this was interesting from the #Braves clubhouse today: Chris Sale says he will never challenge a pitch being a ball or strike despite new challenge system in MLB this season. pic.twitter.com/V0CT1Xct4i — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) February 13, 2026

“I will never challenge a pitch. I will never do it. I won’t do it.”

When pressed on why he refuses to participate, Sale doubled down.

“Because I’m not an umpire. That’s their job. I’m a starting pitcher. I’ve never called balls and strikes in my life.”

The southpaw, who has led the league in strikeouts three times, emphasized his trust in Braves catchers Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy to manage those decisions. He admitted he can be greedy on corner pitches and believes catchers are better positioned to judge borderline calls in real time. In his view, pitch framing already creates value without risking a wasted challenge.

After missing more than two months in 2025 with a fractured left rib cage, Sale appears focused on controlling what he can on the mound rather than adapting to new review mechanics. He has stressed that preserving defined roles matters more to him than embracing the latest technological change.

As MLB implements ABS in 2026, Sale’s stance highlights the philosophical divide between traditionalists and modern innovation, creating an early storyline to watch throughout the season.