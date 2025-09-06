The Atlanta Braves picked up a 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, but the postgame conversation centered around a candid moment from one of their most important players. In his second start since returning from injury, Chris Sale reflected on what might have been had he stayed healthy all season—a moment that added emotional weight to an already dominant performance.

The return of the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise turbulent season for the club. After missing more than two months with a fractured rib sustained on June 18 against the New York Mets, Sale has regained elite form. On Friday, he struck out nine Mariners over 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits in one of his most dominant outings of 2025.

In an article written by MLB’s Mark Bowman, Sale admitted he couldn’t help but think about how different the season might look if he hadn’t gotten hurt. Bowman wrote that the veteran southpaw sat at his locker after the game, reflecting on the lost time.

“Tonight, that was one of the first things I did,” Sale said. “I was just kind of sitting at my locker and wondering, ‘What if I didn’t get hurt? What if I was able to stay upright this whole year?’”

Sale’s 2025 numbers tell the story. He owns a 2.38 ERA with 132 strikeouts across 17 starts, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s most effective arms. Since rejoining the rotation, he has allowed just two earned runs over 12 2/3 innings. His current form places him in elite company among pitchers at his age.

Unfortunately, the Braves pitching struggles during his absence contributed to the team’s sharp midseason slide. At 64-77, Atlanta now trails the first place Philadelphia Phillies by 18 games in the NL East. The Braves playoff chances have faded, but Sale’s return has provided a rare bright spot.

As the 2025 season winds down, Sale remains focused on finishing strong and building momentum for 2026. For a veteran ace in his 15th season, that honesty and performance continue to set him apart.