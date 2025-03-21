Last season the Atlanta Braves learned you can never have too much depth, as their roster was decimated by injuries. With that in mind, the Braves signed Alex Verdugo, taking a shot on the former New York Yankees left fielder with a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

Verdugo had strangely not received much interest as a free agent this offseason. Atlanta was the first team to offer him a contract. Because of this, the ninth-year veteran has missed out on spring training entirely.

With that in mind, Verdugo will begin the season in the minors, according to MLB insider Buster Olney on X. He’ll get back into playing shape with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate and the team will monitor his progress.

Alex Verdugo provides the Braves versatility in the outfield

Verdugo began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers but ended up with the Boston Red Sox as part of the Mookie Betts trade in 2020. He showed flashes early on, earning a reputation for being a solid contact hitter with outfield versatility.

The Yankees landed Verdugo in a trade with the Red Sox prior to the 2024 season. Unfortunately, he had a down year in the Bronx, slashing .233/.291/.356 with an OPS+ of 83. While he continued to slump in the second half, manager Aaron Boone stuck with him. His presence in the outfield delayed Jasson Dominguez’s call up to the team as Boone even kept Verdugo in the postseason lineup.

Despite the down season, former Yankees teammate Aaron Judge was surprised Verdugo had trouble finding a new team in free agency. Now he’ll join the Braves.

Atlanta is hoping to get healthy and stay healthy in 2025. The team is expecting former MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. to return to the lineup in May as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

The Braves also signed Jurickson Profar on a $42 million deal in free agency. Profar suffered an injury scare during spring training, jamming his wrist while attempting to make a catch. However, the team believes he’ll be ready to play by Opening Day.

When healthy, the Braves' outfield is impressive, consisting of Profar in left, Michael Harris II in center and Acuna in right. But Atlanta realizes that health cannot be taken for granted. So depth is vital.

While he’s best suited to a corner outfield spot, Verdugo is capable of filling in at all three positions. And for most of his career he’s been a strong hitter with the ability to get on base. He could prove quite useful to the Braves either spelling starters or subbing in as necessary.