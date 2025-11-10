The Atlanta Braves had a disappointing season, and they'd probably tell you the same thing. They came into the year with a lot of expectations, and they had the talent to be among the top teams in the league. Unfortunately, they were not able to live up to those expectations, with injuries and inconsistency being the two main problems.

Going into the offseason, the Braves have already made some changes, as Walt Weiss is now the manager of the team, and he's looking to bring the best out of them. With the core group supposed to be returning next season, the Braves still have some room to make some moves to improve their roster.

In fact, the Braves are set to be one of the teams that are most aggressive in free agency, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“President Terry McGuirk recently told shareholders they plan to be a top-five payroll team, which means adding about $50 million to their player budget,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This should come as no surprise, especially if this past season left a bad taste in their mouth. There will be some free agents for the Braves to go out and try to pursue, and they could also make some trades to acquire talent. One of the players that they are rumored to be looking at is Bo Bichette, according to Mark Fiensand of MLB.com

“The Braves have an opening at shortstop now that Ha-Seong Kim has opted out, while second baseman Ozzie Albies has a $7 million club option for 2027, potentially opening that position in a year or two,” Fiensand wrote. “Bichette would be a huge offensive upgrade at shortstop for the Braves, who got only three homers and a .550 OPS from the position in 2025.”

With a few holes in their roster, the Braves are going to want to make sure they have their ducks in a row.