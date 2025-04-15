Atlanta Braves sideline reporter Wiley Ballard went viral on Monday night for getting a fan's number during an on-air interview. He said after that he was speechless, but since that moment, the internet has been anything but.

It happened in the fifth inning of the Braves' game in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Ballard found a pair of fans for his Field Report interview, in which he interviews attendees at that day's game. The two fans on Monday, Lauren and Kayla, were both good sports in the interview as things took a weird turn. Ballard asked the pair if they were Braves fans and Kayla responded with an “oof” before Lauren said “not quite.”

While the Braves were trying to score runs, their sideline reporter was out here scoring digits.pic.twitter.com/Zdt1CdNc3g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 15, 2025

“I'm going to go to work up here, guys,” Ballard said to the game's two in-booth broadcasters, Brandon Gaudin and CJ Nitkowski, referring to an effort to convert them to Atlanta fans.

“Okay Wiley, you’ve got four innings to get the numbers,” Gaudin replied. “Give us some more Braves fans.”

Ballard immediately turned to Lauren to let her know that Gaudin wanted him to get her number.

“I’m dead serious. They are saying in my ear right now,” Ballard said before addressing the booth with, “She doesn’t believe me because she thinks you guys are making this up. I might use that in the future, that’s a pretty good move.”

Lauren ultimately gave Ballard her number while the cameras were still on them.

“So the best part of this right now is that Wiley could totally be faking,” Nitkowski joked. “This might be the new move. Just walk around with a FanDuel mic and an earpiece in and convince fans that they are actually on TV.”

Though Lauren took the moment in stride, the whole segment drew polarizing reactions once the video made its rounds. While Nitkowski and Gaudin later joked about the incident on X, others called out Ballard for being unprofessional and questioned what the optics would be if the genders were reversed.

“Wow. This is extremely unprofessional,” wrote one account. “Women in sports have to work 3x harder due to unnecessary double standards created through their male counterparts. This makes us extremely uncomfortable to watch this broadcast @FanDuelSNBraves 🙄 THIS is what you are showing is acceptable behavior. 🤦🏼‍♀️ Please do better by your female fans and employees.”