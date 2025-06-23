Shai Gilgeous-Alexander expressed shock towards Tyrese Haliburton's heartbreaking injury during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury midway through the first quarter. The injury shut him down for the remainder of the game, which might put his availability for next season in jeopardy.

The Thunder and Pacers continued play, but the former took advantage as they had a big third quarter. Not only that, but their defense down the stretch proved to make the difference in having Oklahoma City win 103-91 and win their first-ever NBA title.

Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on Haliburton's injury after the championship win, per reporter Andrew Greif. He displayed remorse for the Pacers star, being unable to imagine the mishaps that took place in Game 7.

“My heart dropped for him. I couldn’t imagine playing the biggest game of my life and something like that happen,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will wish the best in Tyrese Haliburton making a full recovery from the injury. Both guards competed against each other at a high level throughout the NBA Finals, something that deserves respect from all spectators.

Despite the Pacers' efforts to keep the game close in light of Haliburton's absence, they just couldn't handle the Thunder. Oklahoma City outscored them 34-20 in the third quarter, being aggressive on both sides of the ball as Indiana couldn't recover from their lapses in that period.

Five players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 29 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 8-of-27 from the field, including 2-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line. Jalen Williams came next with 20 points and four rebounds, Chet Holmgren had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace provided 10 points each.

Gilgeous-Alexander took home NBA Finals MVP honors, proving himself as one of the best players in the league. Not only that, but he also cemented himself and the Thunder in NBA championship history forever.