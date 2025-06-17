The Atlanta Braves were rumored to have been linked to Rafael Devers before the San Francisco Giants acquired the star in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. With Devers headed to the Giants, the Braves shifted gears and announced multiple roster moves on Monday.

“The #Braves today returned OF Stuart Fairchild from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and designated OF José Azocar for assignment. Following yesterday’s game, Atlanta returned INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett,” the Braves announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Fairchild will give the team extra outfield depth. However, Atlanta designated Azocar for assignment with Fairchild set to return. Alvarez was also reinstated from the IL before getting optioned to Triple-A.

Trading for a star such as Devers would have been interesting for Atlanta. The Braves' corner infield positions are already set with Austin Riley and Matt Olson. As a result, Devers likely would have been limited to designated hitter duties in Atlanta.

Article Continues Below

The Braves could have used the boost, however. Atlanta holds a forgettable 31-39 record. The Braves are in third place in the National League East standings as of this story's writing. Atlanta's chances of bouncing back and making a legitimate postseason run are slim at this point, but anything is possible.

The Giants acquiring Devers hurts the Braves in more ways than simply missing out on the star infielder. If Atlanta is able to rebound and begin playing a quality brand of baseball, they will probably have to settle for contending for an NL Wild Card spot. The Giants, despite playing well, will probably be in a similar position with the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the NL West.

Now that San Francisco has improved, Atlanta will have even more work to do in the NL Wild Card conversation. At the moment, though, the Braves are strictly focused on climbing back to the .500 mark.