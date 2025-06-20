Despite a rough start to the season and a sub .500 record after 73 games, the Atlanta Braves continue to fight, striving to make the playoffs for the eighth straight year. The Braves have made it clear they will not become sellers at the MLB trade deadline. And a recent hot streak has spurred the team to keep pushing.

The Braves have made a number of roster moves this season, often in response to pitching staff injuries or ineffectiveness. On Thursday Atlanta was at it again, as the team designated Jose Ruiz for assignment to make room on the roster for Didier Fuentes, per The Athletic’s David O’Brien on X.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Braves claimed Ruiz off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta was hoping the righty reliever could contribute to the team’s struggling bullpen. However, after two relief appearances resulted in a 13.50 ERA and 2.500 WHIP, the Braves had seen enough.

The Braves are making yet another pitching staff change in 2025

Fuentes will take Ruiz’s spot on the roster and he’ll start for Atlanta on Friday, making his major league debut against the Miami Marlins. The 20-year-old righty is ranked as the Braves' No.10 prospect, according to MLB.com. He’ll be the youngest starting pitcher in the majors since Julio Urias in 2016.

Fuentes has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the Braves’ farm system. He began the season in High-A before moving to Double-A. And despite running into some issues there (4.98 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, .250 batting average against) he jumped to Triple-A after just five starts.

The young hurler made his Triple-A debut on June 14, allowing one run in 4.2 innings. That, apparently, was all the Braves needed to see to decide he was ready for major league action.

Atlanta is three games into a stretch of 13 straight games without an off day. After the Marlins series, the Braves will play the Mets in New York and the Phillies at home. With seven games against their division rivals, this stretch could prove crucial in making up ground in the NL East.

With that in mind, Brian Snitker and company decided to call up Fuentes for a start against the Marlins to give the rotation extra rest. If the youngster does well, he could potentially stick around as a sixth starter or maybe even a bullpen arm.

The Braves’ rotation has looked much improved of late. Chris Sale continued his dominance with a near complete-game shutout Wednesday. Spencer Schwellenbach has provided quality starts in four of his last five outings. And Spencer Strider had his second strong outing in a row, allowing one run and striking out eight batters in six innings against the Mets Thursday.