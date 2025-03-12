For the second straight year Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will be sidelined early in the season. In 2024 an oblique strain cost him the first two months of the campaign and in 2025 he’ll miss at least a month with a cracked rib. So it’s hard to fault Braves fans for panicking when Murphy’s replacement, Drake Baldwin, was scratched from Wednesday’s spring training game.

Fortunately for Atlanta, Baldwin isn’t expected to miss time with injury. The Braves’ top prospect was held out of the game due to an allergic reaction. The move was precautionary and the issue shouldn’t affect him beyond Wednesday, according to Braves reporter Justin Toscano on X.

The Braves need Drake Baldwin to stay healthy

Murphy joined the Braves in 2023, signing a six-year, $73 million contract with the club. He spent the first four years of his career with the Oakland A’s, developing into a solid hitter and winning a Gold Glove. He then made his first All-Star Game as a member of the Braves in 2023. However, injuries have been a major issue.

Last season Murphy was limited to just 72 games and his production suffered. He batted a miserable .193 with a .284 OBP and an OPS+ of 76. While injuries clearly contributed to the drop-off, the Braves recognized the need for a backup plan. The team was already expected to call up Baldwin in 2025 but Murphy’s new injury put the prospect in line to be the Opening Day catcher for the team.

So far this spring, Baldwin has been making his case to get the opportunity. He’s slashing .368/.520/.474 in 10 games for the Braves in the Grapefruit League and filling in well behind the plate.

It's an understatement to say the Braves have been hit hard by injuries of late. Ronald Acuna Jr. is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered early in 2024. Atlanta brought in Jurickson Profar to help keep the outfield afloat while the team waited for Acuna’s return. But Profar had an injury scare in spring training, jamming his wrist when he attempted to make a catch. Fortunately Baldwin isn’t dealing with a serious issue and the club can expect him back soon.