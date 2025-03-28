The Atlanta Braves got off to a tough start to their 2025 season on Thursday, losing to the San Diego Padres 7-4. They start the season out west, with three more games against the Padres and then three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the fans all have an eye on the news back in Georgia. Grant McAuley from 92.9 The Game reported that Braves ace Spencer Strider is making a rehab start as the next step in his elbow injury recovery.

“Braves Spencer Strider will make his first rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday in Charlotte,” McAuley posted on Friday.

The AAA Gwinnett Stripers open their season against the Charlotte Knights on Thursday in North Carolina. Their second game of the season will feature the All-Star against the Chicago White Sox affiliate. Strider was solid in two spring training starts for the Braves but was not stretched out enough to join the MLB team.

Last year, the Braves suffered a tremendous number of injuries. From Strider to Ronald Acuña Jr missing most of the season to Chris Sale missing his playoff start, it was a cavalcade of bad luck. Getting Strider back for most of this season would help get back on track this year.

The Braves will add Spencer Strider to a solid rotation

Last year, Strider made only two starts. He was knocked around in both, allowing seven earned runs in nine innings. His internal brace procedure to repair the UCL in his throwing elbow followed shortly after. That was the first of the injuries that torpedoed the Braves' season last year.

Coming out of spring training, the Braves already had a solid rotation. Sale won the Cy Young last year, Reynaldo Lopez pitched to a 1.99 ERA in his first year as a starter, and Spencer Schwellenbach had a solid rookie year. Strider has the most promise out of all of those pitchers and could win the Cy Young if he makes enough starts.

Strider's first spring start was on St Patrick's Day so he will need more time to get ready for MLB innings. This start with Gwinnett is great news for the Braves, considering it comes with five days' rest after his last start. The Braves need Strider to return to the top of the NL East, considering how great the Phillies and Mets lineups are.

The Braves play the Padres on Friday at 9:40 p.m. Eastern time.