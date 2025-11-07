For the first time since 2018, the Atlanta Braves missed out on the playoffs in 2025. Perhaps a big splash in free agency is what the Braves need to get back on top.

There will be plenty of big names that fit what Atlanta is building. Long-time Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has now joined the list. With an opening in their infield, Bichette has been named a potential target for the Braves by Mark Fiensand of MLB.com.

“The Braves have an opening at shortstop now that Ha-Seong Kim has opted out, while second baseman Ozzie Albies has a $7 million club option for 2027, potentially opening that position in a year or two,” Fiensand wrote. “Bichette would be a huge offensive upgrade at shortstop for the Braves, who got only three homers and a .550 OPS from the position in 2025.”

Article Continues Below

Atlanta has plenty of potent hitters such as Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson and Austin Riley already in the mix. Adding Bichette to the fray, and seeing players like Michael Harris, Sean Murphy and Jurickson Profar step up would give the Braves one of the scarier lineups in the league.

During the 2025 season, Bichette hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs over 139 games. If he were on the Braves, the infielder would've led the team in batting average amongst players with at least 10 plate appearances. Furthermore, his RBI total would rank second to only Olson.

Atlanta won't be the only team bidding for Bichette's services. But the shortstop wearing Braves across his jersey heading into 2026 would send shockwaves across the league.