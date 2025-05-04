The Baltimore Orioles have been arguably the most disappointing team in Major League Baseball this season after a disappointing playoff loss in 2024. As the calendar gets into May, the Orioles are currently in dead last in the AL East with a 13-19 record and are 5.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees for the top spot.

5.5 games is a relatively small gap with still 130 games to go in the season. However, the early returns on this campaign haven't been very good for the O's, and other teams around the league are keeping a close eye on them as the trade deadline gets closer and closer.

In particular, the Orioles have three players that other teams could target in a deal, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“If the Baltimore Orioles aren’t a contender by the All-Star break, teams will be pouncing on starter Zach Eflin, reliever Seranthony Dominguez and center fielder Cedric Mullins at the trade deadline,” Nightengale reported.

Mullins is the biggest name on the list and the former All-Star is having another very strong season at the plate in 2025. In 30 games, Millins is hitting just .257 but is producing runs at a torrid rate with six home runs and 20 RBIs. He has been the most potent bat in the Baltimore lineup all season, so it's no surprise that other teams may be taking a look at him and his market.

Eflin has only made three starts this season, notching a 2-1 record, but all three outings have been flagged as quality stats. In those games, the right-hander has thrown 18 innings with an ERA of 3.00 and eight strikeouts to just one walk. He won't light up the scoreboard, but Eflin is the type of quality starter that a contender would love to have in the back half of its rotation.

Seranthony Dominguez is also having a strong season for the Orioles. He has made 12 appearances out of the bullpen and has been credited with a pair of wins. The righty has a 4.22 ERA in 10.2 innings, but he has struck out 11 batters and walked seven in that time. While his control has been in and out this season, Dominguez has the firepower that teams will want in the bullpen.