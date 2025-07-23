The Baltimore Orioles are well out of the American League playoff picture. They got off to a dreadful start, and even a decent last month hasn't put them in contention. That should be selling at the trade deadline, even if core pieces like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson are not available. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the Orioles are likely to deal starter Charlie Morton at the MLB trade deadline.

“It seems very likely that Charlie Morton (3.47 ERA last 12 appearances) will be traded, within a relatively thin starting pitching market and a lot of teams looking for help — the Padres, Yankees, maybe the Mets or Astros; a number of teams have expressed interest,” Olney reported. New York Post insider Jon Heyman later reported widespread interest in Morton as well.

Morton signed a one-year deal with the Orioles for his 18th season with his sixth different organization. His run with the Braves was excellent, but his start with Baltimore was dreadful. He had a 9.38 ERA in his first nine starts, and the team was 0-9 in those games. But since, he has a 3.47 ERA in 12 appearances with a 5-0 record.

Any team that trades for Morton must believe those first nine games are ancient history. The Orioles were dreadful to start the season, and Morton was not getting any help from anywhere. His lengthy track record should be enough to outweigh nine bad starts to start this season.

The Yankees could be in on the veteran to help with their injured pitching staff. They recently made a trade with the Orioles, sending catcher Alex Jackson to Baltimore for a player to be named later. While Morton is unlikely to be that player, could they work something out for the veteran during those discussions?

The Padres have Dylan Cease and Michael King on expiring deals. They could use extra pitching depth, but would they make this move over picking up an outfielder? There are a lot of questions ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and Charlie Morton is going to be in the middle of them.

More Baltimore Orioles News
image thumbnail
Orioles linked to Sandy Alcantara trade, but not at deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles rumors: Is Adley Rutschman a future trade candidate after 2025 MLB Draft picks?Christopher Hennessy ·
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish (38) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field.
Kyle Bradish, Adley Rutschman take big steps towards injury returns for OriolesMalik Brown ·
Jun 18, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks shortstop Wehiwa Aloy (9) runs to first after hitting a single against the LSU Tigers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Orioles agree to contract with 2025 MLB Draft pickZachary Draves ·
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) walks to the on deck circle during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles.
Orioles’ Cedric Mullins drops blunt response to trade speculationJosh Davis ·
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) leaves the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field.
Orioles’ Grayson Rodriguez suffers concerning injury setbackBenedetto Vitale ·