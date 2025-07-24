The Baltimore Orioles, in the midst of heavy MLB trade deadline chatter, made a surprising roster move. The Orioles placed closer Felix Bautista on the 15-day injured list with right-shoulder discomfort. In a corresponding decision, the team recalled right-handed reliever Kade Strowd from Triple-A Norfolk to help reinforce the bullpen for the stretch run.

Bautista, the 2023 Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year, has again been at the center of trade rumors as contenders express interest in bullpen reinforcements. With the Orioles reportedly “listening to offers” for their elite closer, though deemed “unlikely” to deal by multiple league sources. This IL stint and corresponding roster move come at a pivotal juncture.

Enter Kade Strowd, the 27-year-old righty who debuted in May. With a brief but noteworthy stint so far, Strowd brings fresh arms and a hot fastball to a bullpen suddenly thinned by Bautista’s absence. His recall could signal renewed Orioles confidence in internal options rather than reaching deep into the trade market.

For teams on the fringe of contention, most notably the Mets, Bautista represents high-end bullpen insurance. Mets president David Stearns made it clear they’ll be active in relief acquisitions before July 31, specifically pointing to Felix Bautista as a key target. What remains uncertain, however, is whether Baltimore would pull the trigger. Insider buzz suggests they’re listening but not aggressively shopping, yet.

With the deadline looming, the Bautista IL move offers both flexibility and protection. If the shoulder doesn’t respond, the Orioles preserve valuable trade leverage. But if he's healthy post-IL, the Orioles gain insurance and cooling-off time. In either case, GM Mike Elias is the shot-caller. He’s playing a delicate game, managing player health, shaping roster strategy, and reading market momentum. He must balance immediate bullpen needs with long-term competitive positioning.

Felix Bautista’s health update could spark a domino effect of MLB trade deadline moves for the Orioles. His return might solidify internal depth, or send him to a contender in exchange for key reinforcements.